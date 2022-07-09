Nvidia Investors Might Be Happy to Hear This

Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, wants to use more GPUs to improve its artificial intelligence technology. The need for additional GPUs could be bullish for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as the two companies have worked together numerous times. Two other companies that could benefit would be Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

