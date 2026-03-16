Nvidia Investors Just Got Incredible News from CEO Jensen Huang: 2 Highlights from GTC

Key Points

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set the tone for the yearly event by saying, "It all starts here."

Huang revealed that Nvidia expects the sale of its AI-centric chips to surpass $1 trillion by 2027.

The enigmatic chief executive called OpenClaw "the most important software release ever" -- and it can now be used safely by enterprises.

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One of the biggest events for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors every year is the company's GPU Technology Conference (GTC). The event is the world's premier artificial intelligence (AI) conference, gathering developers from around the world to shape the future of AI. It also serves as a showcase for Nvidia's latest products, highlights important partnerships, and provides a roadmap for the future.

CEO Jensen Huang kicked off this week's event with the keynote address, providing investors with keen insight into where the company will go from here.

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Here are two highlights every Nvidia shareholder needs to know.

Its backlog is growing exponentially

Late last year, Nvidia caught investors off guard with the revelation that the company had "visibility" into a backlog of more than $500 billion through the end of 2026 for its Blackwell and next-generation Vera Rubin AI chips. "This is how much business is on the books," Huang said at the time. "Half a trillion dollars so far." Early this year, CFO Colette Kress said Nvidia's previous disclosure was too conservative, saying the company would "definitely" exceed its earlier forecast.

Huang provided an update during GTC, and Wall Street is already abuzz. The chief executive said Nvidia estimates it will generate "at least" $1 trillion from the sale of Blackwell and next-gen Vera Rubin AI chips through 2027. "In fact, we are going to be short," Huang said. "I am certain computing demand will be much higher than that."

That's a stunning revision to the forecast Huang laid out in October, highlighting the opportunity that remains.

NemoClaw

One of the biggest developments in agentic AI was the introduction of OpenClaw -- previously called Clawdbot. The platform was designed to dispatch AI agents to perform complicated, multi-step tasks. By breaking complex tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks, it succeeded where so many other taskmasters had failed.

Huang had previously said OpenClaw was "the most important software release ever." He noted that it's "now the single most downloaded open-source software in history, and it took three weeks." Unfortunately, many enterprises and tech companies banned employees from deploying the tool because it lacked the necessary security and safeguards needed to operate in secure environments.

Nvidia addressed that issue at GTC with the release of NemoClaw, its own version of OpenClaw that provides the security and privacy guardrails necessary to run AI agents on corporate networks. Huang said that "Mac and Windows are the operating systems for the personal computer. OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI." By adding "policy-based security, network, and privacy guardrails," NemoClaw makes "these self-evolving, autonomous AI agents, or claws, more trustworthy, scalable, and accessible to the world."

This helps to make the Nvidia ecosystem of hardware and software even stickier by tapping into the "fastest-growing open-source project in history," according to Huang.

Is Nvidia a buy?

At 37 times sales, Nvidia might seem pricey, but consider this: For its fiscal 2027 first quarter (which ends April 27), Nvidia is guiding for revenue of $78 billion, or year over year growth of 77%, accelerating from 73% growth in Q4.

In fact, the stock is selling for just 22 times forward earnings, which shows why Nvidia stock is an unqualified buy.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.