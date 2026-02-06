Nvidia Is Investing $2 Billion More Into CoreWeave. Does This Make the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock a Safer Buy?

Key Points

Nvidia is nearly doubling its stake in CoreWeave, a tech company that it works closely with.

CoreWeave, however, has struggled to turn a profit despite tripling its sales.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave's (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock went public nearly a year ago, back in March 2025. It has been a key stock for artificial intelligence (AI) investors to focus on, due to its close relationship with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It gives companies access to compute power and Nvidia's leading chips, thus making it an attractive investment if you're bullish on the AI trade and Nvidia's continued dominance.

Nvidia has also invested in CoreWeave. Recently, it also increased its stake in the business by $2 billion. The sign of confidence has given CoreWeave's stock a big bump, and it's now up 26% since the start of the year. Should you buy the AI stock as well?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Does a deeper partnership with Nvidia make CoreWeave a safer stock to invest in?

By adding another $2 billion in CoreWeave stock (approximately 23 million shares), Nvidia has nearly doubled its stake in the business, making it the second-largest investor in the tech company. The cash flow will help CoreWeave build out more capacity and data centers, positioning it for better growth opportunities due to AI.

But whether that makes the stock a safer investment is debatable. CoreWeave has struggled to generate profits, despite amassing incredible top-line growth. During the first nine months of 2025, the company's revenue tripled to $3.6 billion, but its net loss of $715 million was just 12% smaller than the $812 million loss it incurred over the same period a year ago.

CoreWeave's stock may still be vulnerable to a significant correction

While CoreWeave's stock has been flying high to start the year, investors should tread carefully with it. Its heavy exposure to Nvidia means that its performance will be tied to how the tech giant performs. And rather than using CoreWeave as a proxy, you may simply be better off investing in Nvidia. Just because CoreWeave's market cap is smaller doesn't mean that it has more upside.

Nvidia has invested in other businesses in the past that didn't turn out to be good buys for investors, including SoundHound AI, which it ultimately divested from. SoundHound would go on to crash 50% last year.

At the end of the day, it's important to always do your own review of a stock before buying it, rather than relying on the moves another investor or company takes. And based on its fundamentals, CoreWeave doesn't look like a terribly promising stock to own, given its lack of profitability, despite achieving monstrous growth.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.