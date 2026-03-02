NVIDIA Inks Multiyear Strategic Deal With Lumentum; To Invest $2 In Lumentum R&D

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced Monday multiyear strategic agreements with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) to accelerate innovation in advanced optics technologies, including research and development, to enable next-generation AI infrastructure and systems designs.

The nonexclusive agreement includes an NVIDIA multibillion purchase commitment and future capacity access rights for advanced laser components.

In addition, NVIDIA is investing $2 billion in Lumentum to support R&D, future capacity and operations as the company builds out its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities in a new fab.

Optical interconnect technology and package integration are critical for the continued scaling of AI factories, improving the energy efficiency and resiliency of large-scale AI networks.

This expanded collaboration will draw on the strengths of NVIDIA's leadership in AI, accelerated computing and networking, and Lumentum's leadership in optics and advanced manufacturing.

The investment enables Lumentum to scale its manufacturing capacity and R&D to meet the needs of future AI data centers.

