Nvidia in talks with Malaysia's YTL on data center deal- sources

corrects city of Johor Bahru to state of Johor

Dec 8 - Nvidia NVDA.O is in advanced talks with Malaysian power-to-property conglomerate YTL YTLS.KL on a data center deal, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The potential tie-up would include collaborating on cloud infrastructure, and is likely to be anchored at YTL's data center complex in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, bordering Singapore, one of the people said.

The partnership would target businesses in Southeast Asia to provide them access to Nvidia's AI chips via cloud computing, a second person briefed on the matter said.

It was not immediately clear how much the deal would be worth.

The sources declined to be identified as discussions are not public.

Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, declined to comment. YTL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YTL's telecoms division already has a cloud gaming partnership with Nvidia agreed earlier this year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is visiting Malaysia on Friday after meeting with senior officials in Singapore earlier this week. He said the U.S chip designer would "potentially announce some large investments" in Singapore.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, Fanny Potkin and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore, and Max Cherney in San Francisco Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

