NVIDIA, Hyundai Motor Group Expand AI Partnership With $3 Bln Investment In Korea

(RTTNews) - At the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Hyundai Motor Group on Friday announced an expanded partnership to accelerate innovation in autonomous driving, smart factories, and robotics, anchored by a new AI factory powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell platform.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work with the Korean government to develop the country's physical AI industry, investing about $3 billion to establish an NVIDIA AI Technology Center, Hyundai Motor Group's Physical AI Application Center, and regional data hubs, while nurturing local AI talent.

Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA will enable comprehensive AI model training, validation, and deployment powered by 50,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The automaker is also testing NVIDIA's Omniverse and Cosmos platforms on RTX PRO Servers to create digital twins of factories and robotics systems, and is leveraging NVIDIA's Nemotron open models and NeMo software to accelerate large language model and AI development.

In vehicles, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, powered by the safety-certified DriveOS, will provide the AI compute power for advanced driver-assistance, safety, and in-vehicle intelligence.

"Together with Hyundai Motor Group Koreas industrial powerhouse and one of the worlds top mobility solutions providers were building intelligent cars and factories that will shape the future of the multitrillion-dollar mobility industry," NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said.

"As we enter a new era of AI-powered mobility and smart factories, deepening our collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step forward," said Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group.

