Nvidia hits record high as Goldman Sachs boosts PT on AI prospects

Updates prices at market open

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nvidia's shares NVDA.O scaled a new peak on Monday after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the high-flying chipmaker's stock in anticipation of a major boost to its earnings from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The stock rose about 4% to $689.21 and looked set to add about $70 billion to the company's market capitalization. Nvidia was valued at $1.63 trillion as of Friday's close.

Nvidia has emerged as a poster child of the AI frenzy and saw a record monthly jump in its market value in January.

The searing growth in the stock price - already up about 39% so far this year - has made it more expensive to own relative to its peers. Nvidia's shares trade at 31.4 times the company's forward earnings estimate, compared with the industry average of 22.9.

Still, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari sees more room for growth.

"We believe Nvidia will remain as the industry gold standard for the foreseeable future, given its robust hardware and software offerings and, importantly, the pace at which it continues to innovate," Hari said.

The bank also lifted its full-year 2025-2026 earnings estimates for Nvidia by 22% on an average, citing signs of robust AI server demand and improving graphics processing unit (GPU) supply.

Hari pointed to signs of AI monetization from companies including MicrosoftMSFT.O and Meta PlatformsMETA.O as well as positive earnings outlook from AI server maker Super Micro ComputerSMCI.O.

While Nvidia has unlocked billions in revenue on the back of the AI frenzy, other chipmakers that are not so deeply involved in making chips for AI, such as Intel INTC.O, have seen their shares lag.

Nvidia is set to report results on Feb. 21, with analysts expecting fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.51 and revenue of $20.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shweta Agarwal)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.