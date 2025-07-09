Nvidia Hits Record With $4 Trillion Market Cap

(RTTNews) - Gaming, data and AI giant Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) surpassed $4 trillion market cap after shares climbed as much as 2.8 percent to $164.42 in early trading on Wednesday.

The computing infrastructure company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California had evolved in 20 years, since its start on April 5, 1993. Within six years of its beginning, the company went public in 1999.

There after the company has been on a growth trajectory, and the latest AI growth has boosted its prospects.

Currently shares are at $163.24, up 2.04 percent on a volume of 91,586,705.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.