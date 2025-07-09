Markets
NVDA

Nvidia Hits Record With $4 Trillion Market Cap

July 09, 2025 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gaming, data and AI giant Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) surpassed $4 trillion market cap after shares climbed as much as 2.8 percent to $164.42 in early trading on Wednesday.

The computing infrastructure company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California had evolved in 20 years, since its start on April 5, 1993. Within six years of its beginning, the company went public in 1999.

There after the company has been on a growth trajectory, and the latest AI growth has boosted its prospects.

Currently shares are at $163.24, up 2.04 percent on a volume of 91,586,705.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.