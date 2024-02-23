News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia hits $2 trillion valuation as AI frenzy grips Wall Street

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

February 23, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

By Aditya Soni

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia NVDA.O hit $2 trillion in market value on Friday, riding on an insatiable demand for its chips that made the Silicon Valley firm the pioneer of the generative artificial intelligence boom.

The milestone followed another bumper revenue forecast from the chip designer that drove up its market value by $277 billion on Thursday - Wall Street's largest one-day gain on record.

Its rapid ascent in the past year has led analysts to draw parallels to the picks and shovels providers during the gold rush of 1800s as Nvidia's chips are used by almost all generative AI players from chatGPT-maker OpenAI to Google.

That has helped the company vault from $1 trillion to $2 trillion market value in just around nine months - the fastest among U.S. companies and in less than half the time it took tech giants Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O.

"For AI companies today - the leaders of the sector - what's going to be binding for them is not going to be demand. It's just going to be their capacity to answer the surging demand," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0555;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AAPL
MSFT
SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.