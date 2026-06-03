Nvidia Has Racked Up a Nearly $20 Billion Profit Over the Last 5 Months From an Unlikely Source

Key Points

AI is Wall Street's hottest trend, with this technology estimated to add more than $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Nvidia's superior graphics processing units, coupled with supply chain dynamics and its proprietary CUDA platform, have the company firing on all cylinders.

However, an investment in and partnership with one of Wall Street's time-tested chipmakers has proved highly beneficial for both parties.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

No trend has played a bigger role in sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to record highs than the evolution and proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a $15.7 trillion global opportunity by 2030, according to PwC analysts.

And no company has been more foundational to this AI-driven rally than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has added nearly $4.8 trillion in market value since the start of 2023. While Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have done most of the heavy lifting, CEO Jensen Huang's company has racked up a nearly $20 billion profit from an unlikely source over the previous five months.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia has set the infrastructure standard in enterprise data centers

Make no mistake about it, the lion's share of Nvidia's sales and profits comes from its high-margin data center segment. The company's several generations of GPUs, including Hopper, Blackwell, Blackwell Ultra, and Vera Rubin, are superior to external competitors on a compute basis. Huang intends to bring a new advanced chip to market each year, making it difficult for any of its peers to catch up.

In addition to its technical superiority, Nvidia is benefiting from favorable supply chain dynamics. Demand for AI chips continues to overwhelm their supply, leading to exceptional pricing power and a mid-70% gross margin.

Give the CUDA software platform credit where credit is due, as well. CUDA is the toolkit developers use to maximize the performance of their GPUs, including training large language models. It effectively anchors customers to Nvidia's ecosystem of products and services.

But you might be surprised to learn that a notable portion of the tens of billions of dollars in profit Nvidia has generated since this year began originates from its investment portfolio.

A timely investment has led to a nearly $20 billion windfall for Nvidia

No later than 45 calendar days following the end of a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management, including businesses, are required to file Form 13F with regulators. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers (and businesses) bought and sold in the latest quarter.

Nvidia closed out the March-ended quarter with seven holdings, none of which is larger than chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

Huang's company announced in September that it would invest $5 billion in Intel and completed the purchase in late December at a predetermined price of $23.28/share. However, Intel closed out May at $114.68 per share, nearly quintupling Nvidia's initial investment and leading to an as-of-this-writing roughly $20 billion profit.

Although Intel is still working through its own struggles, demand for GPUs and central processing units (CPUs) in enterprise data centers is soaring. Intel remains a core player in CPUs.

On top of Nvidia's direct investment in Intel, the duo has partnered up from an infrastructure standpoint. Nvidia is incorporating Intel's customized x86 CPUs into its AI infrastructure platforms, while Intel is building and selling x86 system-on-chips that integrate Nvidia's RTX GPU chiplets.

Having the most influential AI stock in Intel's corner has been beneficial for both parties.

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Sean Williams has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.