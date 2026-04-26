Nvidia Has 8% of Its Portfolio in This Under-the-Radar $10 Stock Set to Disrupt a $200 Billion Market

Key Points

Nvidia is using its record cash flow to make strategic investments and enter new markets.

Nvidia is working with Nokia on developing radio access networks powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

While the partnership is in its early innings, AI-telecoms represents a $200 billion market for Nvidia and Nokia.

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For the last three years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most dominant force in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom. Some recent moves by the company, however, signal a calculated expansion into another pocket of AI infrastructure: wireless networks.

According to 13F filings, Nvidia holds roughly 8% of its investment portfolio in Nokia (NYSE: NOK) following a $1 billion equity stake.

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This commitment reflects a deliberate shift in strategy: Nvidia is trimming or exiting exposure to several non-core positions and redeploying capital toward high-conviction bets that align its AI hardware with emerging edge technologies.

Nvidia realigns its portfolio

Nvidia's recent investment activity demonstrates that the semiconductor giant is reducing exposure to legacy holdings -- primarily in areas that no longer complement the explosive growth rates of its core AI thesis -- to free capital without disrupting overall liquidity.

One headline transaction is Nvidia's $1 billion purchase of Nokia shares at $6.01. This is far from a passive financial play. For Nvidia, the investment in Nokia is explicitly tied to joint product development.

This funding provides Nokia with capital to accelerate AI integrations across its radio access network (RAN) platforms. More subtly, the move underscores Nvidia's strategy of backing strategic partners who can open doors to markets where its GPUs and software stack lack critical market share.

Nvidia and Nokia are pioneering AI-native networks

Nvidia's partnership with Nokia centers on co-developing an AI ecosystem for 6G and commercial-grade RAN solutions. As part of the deal, Nvidia is contributing its CUDA-accelerated computing platform, its new Arc Aerial RAN Computer, and connectivity reference designs.

Nokia will embed these capabilities into its AirScale baseband, helping expand its RAN portfolio with next-generation AI products. The goal is straightforward: Turn traditional cell towers into intelligent edge nodes running AI workloads locally while optimizing spectral energy use in real time.

Nokia benefits by modernizing its RAN systems to run natively on Nvidia silicon. From a financial perspective, receiving capital to fund research and development (R&D) and gaining a powerful ally in Nvidia supercharges Nokia's pace to launch 6G standards.

For Nvidia, the partnership unlocks doors beyond hyperscale data centers. Working with Nokia extends the company's AI runway into telecommunications infrastructure, where mobile traffic from generative AI usage is already exploding.

AI-RAN is a $200 billion horizon

Instead of treating RAN as generic pipes for data transfers, AI turns it into a dynamic grid that applies machine learning to beam forming, interference management, and energy resource allocation.

A quiet benefit of this architecture is that it unlocks underutilized tower capacity for edge AI inference and new enterprise services. The addressable market for AI-RAN is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030 as carriers upgrade from 5G-Advanced to full 6G.

Success with Nokia will ultimately been seen through diversified revenue streams away from hyperscale data centers. For Nokia, working with Nvidia helps restore technological leadership and converts its installed base into an AI-enabled asset. Both companies are poised to capture meaningful returns as mobile AI traffic surges and sovereign nations race to secure more wireless infrastructure.

Nvidia's alliance with Nokia is not a moonshot. It is a financial bridge into the intelligent wireless future where AI compute meets the devices and systems of consumers and enterprises. While the partnership is still early, the doors it opens could revolutionize both companies throughout the AI infrastructure era.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.