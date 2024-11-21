Nvidia guidance ‘below bull-case,’ but ‘still strong,’ says BofA

BofA says Nvidia’s (NVDA) “solid” Q3 results, but inline Q4 revenue outlook of $37.5B, is “perhaps disappointing some bulls” with consensus at $37B but investor hopes “closer” to $40B. Overall, the firm updated its estimates but keeps its above-consensus FY26 pro-forma EPS forecast steady at $4.47. The firm, which expects the stock to churn near-term as investors digest a lack of “sizzle,” but continue to like the stock on its “substance,” reiterates a Buy rating and $190 price target on Nvidia shares.

