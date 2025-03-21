NVIDIA GTC: 3 Companies Teaming Up with NVDA

NVIDIA NVDA continues to dominate headlines thanks to GTC 2025, the company’s annual event in which it unveils new services, hardware, tech demos, and, most importantly, what’s next for AI.

We’ve all become accustomed to the company’s rich growth story over recent years, which has been fueled by unrelenting demand for its Data Center products.

Let’s take a closer look at a few key developments from the event.

NVDA Collabs with GM

General Motors GM and NVIDIA announced a collaboration on next-generation vehicles, factories, and robots using AI, simulation, and accelerated computing. GM shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025 so far, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More specifically, the duo will work together to build custom AI systems using several of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms to train AI manufacturing models for optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics. GM will also use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ for in-vehicle hardware for future advanced driver-assistance systems and in-cabin enhanced safety driving experiences.

Mary Barra, CEO of GM, was unsurprisingly pleased with the collaboration, stating, ‘AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.”

The news overall came at a nice time for GM, who currently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). EPS expectations have been revised higher across the board in recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVDA and ORCL Integrate Offerings

Oracle ORCL and NVIDIA announced a first-of-its-kind integration between NVIDIA accelerated computing and inference software with Oracle’s AI infrastructure and generative AI services. Like GM, Oracle shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025, down roughly 8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In other words, the two are teaming up to make AI applications faster and more powerful by combining NVIDIA’s computing power/AI software with Oracle’s cloud technology to help build smarter AI systems at a more efficient clip.

Oracle actually just released its latest set of quarterly results, with top and bottom line growth rates primarily strong. Still, weaker-than-expected guidance caused analysts to downwardly revise EPS expectations following the print, as shown below.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA to Make Disney Robots?

Interestingly, NVIDIA is collaborating with Disney DIS and Google DeepMind to develop "Newton," a new physics engine designed to enhance Disney's next-generation robotic characters.

DIS shares have been hit the hardest out of the bunch in 2025, down roughly 11% and underperforming.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Building on the above-mentioned robotic news, NVIDIA also announced Isaac™ GR00T N1, a research initiative and development platform for developing general-purpose robot foundation models and data pipelines to accelerate humanoid robotics research and development.

Bottom Line

Tons of interesting developments have been unveiled by NVIDIA NVDA this week, with partnerships/collaborations with General Motors GM, Disney DIS, and Oracle ORCL all exciting investors.

It’s clear that NVIDIA remains the prime selection for anybody seeking AI exposure, especially following this week’s GTC.

