Nvidia GTC 2022: Top 5 Keynote Announcements

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had its GTC global AI conference this week, and the announcements left me speechless. Nvidia is not just a semiconductor company any longer. Nvidia is a platform.

The company announced new products across four layers:

Hardware System software Platform software Applications

These four layers create the Nvidia platform, and they are driving five "dynamics" according to CEO Jensen Huang:

Million-X computing Transformers turbo-charging AI Data centers turning into AI factories Exponentially increasing demand for robotics systems Using "digital twins" for next-generation AI

Nvidia's AI platform is used by over 25,000 companies worldwide. In the video below, I share my five favorite things about the keynote presentation, which include Nvidia's Omniverse platform and the H100 GPU. Omniverse is being used for the next wave of artificial intelligence, which includes virtual worlds, digital twins, and robotics systems. Please watch the below video for more information and coverage on the three additional highlights.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 24, 2022. The video was published on March 24, 2022.

