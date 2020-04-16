Nvidia gets China's approval to buy Mellanox

Adds share movement, background

April 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O said on Thursday it has received approval from Chinese authorities for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd MLNX.O.

Mellanox shares rose nearly 2% in afternoon trading, while Nvidia jumped about 4%.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, wants to bolster its data center and artificial intelligence business through the takeover, its biggest deal, to better compete with rival Intel INTC.O.

U.S. and EU antitrust authorities have already given approvals for the deal, which is expected to close before April 27, 2020, Nvidia said.

Besides offering gaming chips, Nvidia now also sells chips to speed up artificial intelligence tasks such as teaching servers to recognize images. Mellanox makes chips that connect those servers together inside the data center.

