Nvidia gets China govt's nod to buy Mellanox, says all conditions satisfied

April 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Thursday received approval from China's antitrust authority for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd MLNX.O and said with that all the conditions to the deal's closing have been satisfied.

The proposed deal received a green light from EU antitrust and Mexico in December, while U.S. authorities had already cleared the deal without conditions.

