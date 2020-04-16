Nvidia gets China govt's nod to buy Mellanox, says all conditions satisfied
April 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Thursday received approval from China's antitrust authority for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd MLNX.O and said with that all the conditions to the deal's closing have been satisfied.
The proposed deal received a green light from EU antitrust and Mexico in December, while U.S. authorities had already cleared the deal without conditions.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
