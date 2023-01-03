US Markets
Nvidia, Foxconn to build autonomous vehicle platforms

Credit: REUTERS/ANNABELLE CHIH

January 03, 2023 — 12:43 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O and electronics manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW announced a partnership on Tuesday to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said it will manufacture electronic control units (ECUs) for cars based on Nvidia's DRIVE Orin chip made specifically for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The ECUs will serve the global automotive market, Foxconn said.

Nvidia sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment.

The chipmaker said the tie-up will allow it to scale efforts to meet growing demand for chips made for autonomous and connected vehicles.

Foxconn, which operates a vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio, said its vehicles will contain ECUs based on DRIVE Orin and Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion sensors for autonomous driving.

Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O and has a contract to make Fisker Inc's FSR.N second car model, PEAR. It also manufactures Apple Inc's AAPL.O products.

