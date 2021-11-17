Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on data center chip demand

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on growth of its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse.

The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips expects current-quarter revenue of $7.40 billion, plus or minus 2%, above analysts' average estimate of $6.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

