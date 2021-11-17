US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on data center chip demand

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NVIDIA CORP

Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on growth of its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on growth of its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse.

The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips expects current-quarter revenue of $7.40 billion, plus or minus 2%, above analysts' average estimate of $6.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular