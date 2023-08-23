Nvidia forecasts third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Wednesday, boosted by soaring demand for its chips that power nearly all the world's major artificial intelligence apps.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about $16.00 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average were expecting $12.61 billion.

