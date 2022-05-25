US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Chip designer Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, bracing for supply chain snags and slowing demand for graphics chips used in gaming devices.

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, bracing for supply chain snags and slowing demand for graphics chips used in gaming devices.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expect $8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in California)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA AMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular