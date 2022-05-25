Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, bracing for supply chain snags and slowing demand for graphics chips used in gaming devices.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expect $8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in California)

