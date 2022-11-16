US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

November 16, 2022 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday on worries that a weakened gaming market and tightening enterprise spending amid recessionary fears could deepen the blow to its main businesses.

The company forecast revenue of $6 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expect revenue of $6.09 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

