Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Tuesday on expectations that improving supply chain dynamics will help it meet strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

The company expects current-quarter revenue of $20 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts polled by LSEG expect revenue of $17.86 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

