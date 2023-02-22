Nvidia forecasts first-quarter revenue above expectations

adds share movement, background, Q4 revenue

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, expecting the artificial intelligence boom to drive up sales of its data center chips, sending its shares up nearly 7% in extended trading.

The world's largest supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) is ramping up production of its data center chip, also used in artificial intelligence - a priority now for large tech companies from Microsoft MSFT.O to Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google.

Analysts believe Nvidia is best placed to capitalize on this boom as it dominates roughly 80% of the GPU market.

GPUs are used to speed up certain tasks in a computer as well as improve the quality of visuals in games.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.50 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expect $6.33 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 29. was $6.05 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.01 billion.

