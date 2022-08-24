Nvidia forecasts dull third-quarter sales on weak gaming demand
Adds details from results
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O predicted third-quarter revenue below market expectations on Wednesday after weak gaming demand led to a 19% sequential decline in second-quarter sales.
The gaming industry is showing signs of weakness as consumers pull back from discretionary purchases such as video-gaming gear amid decades-high inflation.
Chipmakers have also been struggling with supply-chain snarls ahead of the key holiday period due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 curbs in China's manufacturing hubs.
The company expects third-quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts had estimated $6.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.