Nvidia Flexed Its Muscles Again, So Why Is It Down After Earnings?

In this video, I will be covering Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent Q4 earnings report as well as talking about its new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, the upcoming product launches at GTC, and more. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The company reported record revenues across the board with overall business revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% year over year (YOY), the gaming segment up 37% YOY to $3.42 billion, the data center segment up 71% YOY to $3.26 billion, and (my favorite one) the professional visualization segment up 109% YOY to $643 million, an increase of 11% from the previous quarter. This continued growth is driven by the ramp of NVIDIA Ampere architecture products and strong demand for workstations as enterprises support hybrid work environments, as well as growth in workloads such as 3D design, artificial intelligence, and rendering.

Earnings per share of $1.32 beat expectations of $1.22.

The termination of the acquisition of Arm will lead to a $1.36 billion write-off in Q1.

For Q1, the company expects revenue to be $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Jaguar Land Rover formed a multiyear partnership with Nvidia to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers.

During the upcoming GTC event, the company will announce many new products, applications, and partners for Nvidia computing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 16, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2022.

