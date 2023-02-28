Nvidia files mixed shelf offering of up to $10 bln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O filed a mixed shelf offering of as much as $10 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The mixed shelf will include shares of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities and purchase contracts, the company said.

