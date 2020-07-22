US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings - report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

SoftBank Group Corp's chip company Arm Holdings Ltd has gathered buyout interest from Nvidia Corp, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Bloomberg News.

July 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T chip company Arm Holdings Ltd has gathered buyout interest from Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Bloomberg News.

Nvidia, SoftBank and Arm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular