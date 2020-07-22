Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings - report

July 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T chip company Arm Holdings Ltd has gathered buyout interest from Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Bloomberg News.

Nvidia, SoftBank and Arm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

