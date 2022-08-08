Nvidia expects second-quarter revenue to drop on gaming weakness

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O said on Monday it expects second-quarter revenue of about $6.70 billion, down 19% from the prior quarter, largely hurt by weakness in its gaming business.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 24.

