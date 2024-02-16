Nvidia ETF Proxy Has AI Inroads

Investors looking for a “story stock” need not look much further than semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA). Proving that lofty valuations aren’t detriments to the upside, the stock is higher by 46.72% year-to-date. Additionally, it is now the third-largest U.S.-based company by market capitalization.

All that despite a scintillating 2023 run that some experts argued made Nvidia shares vulnerable to a pullback. As of the February 15 close, the stock resided north of $726 a share. However, that may be restrictive territory for some capital-constrained investors. Fortunately, exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) can function as Nvidia proxies.

Firstly, the $14.94 billion SMH has credibility on this front. As of February 14, Nvidia represented a quarter of the ETF’s weight or more than double the allocation commanded by the fund’s second-largest component. Of the nearly 380 ETFs with some exposure to Nvidia, SMH’s percentage allocated to the stock is the largest.

AI Could Propel Nvidia, SMH

As has been widely documented, Nvidia is one of the primary names benefiting from the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Importantly, that theme is just getting started, indicating that SMH could be a winning long-term bet.

“The soaring increase in spending on artificial intelligence has exceeded expectations, and tangible results are already being seen,” noted Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo, analyst at XS.com. “Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of advanced chips for enabling next-generation AI services, is experiencing remarkable growth evidenced by the impressive market performance of its shares. Its central role in this emerging trend is driving its success. And positioning it as a key player in today's technology landscape.”

For SMH investors that are looking for near-term catalysts, Nvidia reports quarterly results on Wednesday, Feb. 21 after the close of U.S. markets. Wall Street expects the company to report earnings per share of $4.54 on sales of $20.19 billion.

Should Nvidia beat higher while delivering bullish commentary on key end markets, such as cloud computing, it’s possible the already hot stock could continue its winning ways, benefiting SMH along the way.

“In conclusion, Nvidia's unstoppable rise in the stock market reflects its leadership in the artificial intelligence sector and its ability to meet the growing demand for specialized chips. With solid financial results and encouraging prospects, the company is positioned as a key player in the technological revolution of the 21st century, with promising growth potential on the horizon,” added Di Giacomo.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.