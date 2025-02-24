NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Recent $NVDA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NVIDIA ($NVDA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,814,631,312 and earnings of $0.86 per share.
NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity
NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958.
- JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $133,229,568.
- MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169.
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672
NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,279 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 70,205,641 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,427,915,529
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 68,912,058 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,254,200,268
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,038,054 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,108,130,271
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 36,266,817 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,870,270,854
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 35,623,825 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,783,923,459
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 34,441,082 shares (+14641.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,625,092,901
- NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122
NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales worth up to $105,000 on 01/29, 01/28, 01/17, 01/16, 12/19, 11/12, 10/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/25, 09/03 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/14.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 12/20 and 1 sale worth up to $5,000,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $110,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/01, 09/16, 09/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 10/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/24, 10/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
