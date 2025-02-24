NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Recent $NVDA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NVIDIA ($NVDA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,814,631,312 and earnings of $0.86 per share.

NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity

NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $133,229,568 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068 .

. JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672

NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,279 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

