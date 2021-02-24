Nvidia current-quarter forecast beats expectations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming devices and data centers.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $5.30 billion, plus or minus 2%, above analysts' average estimates of $4.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

