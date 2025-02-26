NVIDIA Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $12.285 billion, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.066 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 77.9% to $39.331 billion from $22.103 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.091 Bln. vs. $12.285 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $39.331 Bln vs. $22.103 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $43.0 Bln

