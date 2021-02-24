NVIDIA Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.46 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 billion or $3.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.8% to $5.00 billion from $3.11 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.96 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.10 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q4): $5.00 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

