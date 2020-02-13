NVIDIA Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $950 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1172 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $3.11 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1172 Mln. vs. $496 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $3.11 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

