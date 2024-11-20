NVIDIA Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.309 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $9.243 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $20.010 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 93.6% to $35.082 billion from $18.120 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.309 Bln. vs. $9.243 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $35.082 Bln vs. $18.120 Bln last year.

