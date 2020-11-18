NVIDIA Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.34 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 billion or $2.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.1% to $4.73 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.91 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q3): $4.73 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.

