NVIDIA Corporation Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.66 billion, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $6.70 billion from $6.51 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $0.66 Bln. vs. $2.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.70 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.

