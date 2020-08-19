NVIDIA Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $622 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $3.87 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.37 Bln. vs. $0.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.18 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q2): $3.87 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

