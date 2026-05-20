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NVIDIA Corporation Q1 Profit Climbs

May 20, 2026 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $58.321 billion, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $18.775 billion, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $45.548 billion or $1.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 85.2% to $81.615 billion from $44.062 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.321 Bln. vs. $18.775 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $81.615 Bln vs. $44.062 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 89.18 B To $ 92.82 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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