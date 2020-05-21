NVIDIA Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $917 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.7% to $3.08 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

