NVIDIA Corporation Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.775 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $14.881 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $19.894 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.2% to $44.062 billion from $26.044 billion last year.

For the second quarter, revenue is expected to be $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

