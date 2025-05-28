Markets
NVIDIA Corporation Profit Climbs In Q1

May 28, 2025 — 04:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.775 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $14.881 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $19.894 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.2% to $44.062 billion from $26.044 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.775 Bln. vs. $14.881 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $44.062 Bln vs. $26.044 Bln last year.

For the second quarter, revenue is expected to be $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

