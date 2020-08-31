NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $525.91, the dividend yield is .12%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $525.91, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $525.92 and a 222.15% increase over the 52 week low of $163.25.
NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.98%, compared to an industry average of -11%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
- Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)
- AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 43.08% over the last 100 days. SMH has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 9.96%.
