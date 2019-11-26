NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $221.21, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $221.21, representing a -0.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.41 and a 77.74% increase over the 52 week low of $124.46.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.91. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.79%, compared to an industry average of -24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 20.96% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 8.97%.

