NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $498.46, representing a -18.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $614.90 and a 175.88% increase over the 52 week low of $180.68.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 26.17%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOTZ with an increase of 12.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 7.57%.

