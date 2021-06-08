NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $704.76, the dividend yield is .09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $704.76, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $712.50 and a 102.85% increase over the 52 week low of $347.43.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.45. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 58.92%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 12.48% over the last 100 days. BOTZ has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 9.78%.

