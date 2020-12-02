Dividends
NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $535.6, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $535.6, representing a -9.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $589.07 and a 196.43% increase over the 52 week low of $180.68.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.97%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

  • Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
  • Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)
  • VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
  • VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 32.77% over the last 100 days. BIBL has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 8.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular