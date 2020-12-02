NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $535.6, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $535.6, representing a -9.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $589.07 and a 196.43% increase over the 52 week low of $180.68.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.97%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 32.77% over the last 100 days. BIBL has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 8.91%.

