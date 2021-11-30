NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $333.76, the dividend yield is .05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $333.76, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $346.47 and a 188.56% increase over the 52 week low of $115.67.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 75.53%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nvda Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 23.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 14.64%.

