NVIDIA Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.88 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $15.24 billion or $6.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 262.2% to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.88 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.98 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $26.04 Bln vs. $7.19 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.