Markets
NVDA

NVIDIA Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing SBA Communications Corp

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) has taken over the #99 spot from SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of NVIDIA Corp versus SBA Communications Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (NVDA plotted in blue; SBAC plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA vs. SBAC:

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

NVDA is currently trading up about 1.8%, while SBAC is up about 0.8% midday Friday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA SBAC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular