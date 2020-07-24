NVIDIA Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing SBA Communications Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) has taken over the #99 spot from SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of NVIDIA Corp versus SBA Communications Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (NVDA plotted in blue; SBAC plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA vs. SBAC:

NVDA is currently trading up about 1.8%, while SBAC is up about 0.8% midday Friday.

