Nvidia Continues to Prove Why It's a Top Stock to Own

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become more than a hardware company, as it now provides software and infrastructure solutions to its customers. Today's video focuses on the recent products Nvidia announced during its 2022 GTC keynote and what investors should watch. Here are some highlights from the video.

Intelligent robots provide numerous opportunities in food delivery, manufacturing, agriculture, autonomous driving, healthcare, and many more markets. During the keynote, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, mentioned that we are still in the early ages of artificial intelligence (AI). We are just entering stage two, which deals with responsive and actionable robotics. These actionable robots can provide solutions for those markets previously mentioned. Nvidia announced Hopper, the new architecture for its server processors, and released numerous new products. The two leading products announced were the H100, the new server GPU, and Grace, its server CPU, which is still on track for a 2023 release. Moving from just hardware to focusing on a massive stack of software solutions has accelerated Nvidia's catalog. The company also announced new hardware solutions for robotics, healthcare, autonomous driving, and other AI markets.

